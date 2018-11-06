VOTE 2018

LIVE COVERAGE: ABC30 tracks the November midterm elections, here's how to watch the results

The polls will close at 8 pm and Action News will have a real-time look at the results for the candidates and measures.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
ABC30 has you covered when it comes to midterm election night coverage. We begin our live coverage on ABC30.com on Tuesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm with anchors Warren Armstrong, Liz Harrison, and Margot Kim leading our coverage.

We will have complete local coverage online all night long. Our Action News crews are stationed all over the Valley and the state covering the big races that matter to you including who will be your next governor and senator.

Our team will be joined by Mark Keppler, the Executive Director of the Maddy Institute at Fresno State to provide unmatched analysis of how this election will impact all of us in Central California.

It all starts at 7:30 pm only on ABC30.com on this page.

Our Action News Midterm Election Special will begin on ABC30 starting at 10 pm providing in-depth local coverage until 11:35 pm.

You can also follow along with the latest results in Local, Statewide and National elections by clicking on the links below.

RESULTS: Local Races
RESULTS: Statewide Races
RESULTS: National Races

At the same time, we will also have national coverage with ABC News from 4:30 pm to 10 pm with George Stephanopoulos anchoring "Your Voice, Your Vote." ABC30 will have updates on all of our big local races throughout the night on our website, abc30.com/politics, and on social media. Be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We will also provide coverage on television every half hour starting at 5:25 p.m. with updates on important Valley races.

WATCH: ABC News Live Election Coverage

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsvote 2018u.s. & worldmidterm electionsFresno CountyMadera CountyMerced CountyMariposa CountyKings CountyTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Are you registered to vote? Check here
VOTE 2018
Candidates who made history on Tuesday
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Candidates who made history on Tuesday
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be youngest woman elected to House
More Politics
Top Stories
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be youngest woman elected to House
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Schools in Fresno County educate students about voting
Break-in at State Senate candidate Anna Caballero's campaign office
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of Kingsburg Elementary kids on field trip
Voters shattering early voting records across the nation
Candidates who made history on Tuesday
Madera Co. Sheriff's Office seeking next of kin of hit-and-run victim
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
More News