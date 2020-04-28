Coronavirus

LIVE: Fresno Councilman Garry Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city councilmember Garry Bredefeld is discussing the shelter-in-place order that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bredefeld claims the emergency order and issuing fines to people who violate lockdown orders or operate non-essential businesses is unconstitutional.

Bredefeld has threatened a lawsuit against Mayor Brand and the rest of the city council. He also says that he plans to discuss a "recently filed lawsuit", which could also refer to Gondola Adventures v. Newsom, filed last week on behalf of businesses deemed non-essential by the state.

On April 11, Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council announced the stay-at-home order would be extended until May 6.

RELATED: Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory; violators could face fines

The emergency order was amended to be no longer voluntary for Fresno residents, but Brand said that fines would only be issued in egregious situations to repeat violators.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update on how California's businesses may be allowed to slowly reopen during his daily briefing on Tuesday.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California business sectors' slow reopening

On Monday, he said the state was weeks away from modifying the stay-at-home order if social distancing continues.

Bredefeld will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss his lawsuit. We will be streaming here and on Facebook.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnocoronavirusfresnoshelter in placepoliticsfresno city councilcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute frontline workers with formation flight over
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Show More
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
Police: Argument leads to shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News