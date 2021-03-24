Politics

Gov. Newsom to nominate Assemblymember Rob Bonta as California attorney general: WATCH LIVE

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will nominate Assemblymember Rob Bonta of Alameda County as California's new attorney general, the governor's office confirmed Wednesday.

Newsom is expected to make the announcement at an afternoon news conference in San Francisco.

If confirmed by the state Legislature, Bonta will become the first Filipino American to serve as California's attorney general. He would replace Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed last week as President Joe Biden's pick as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

"Rob represents what makes California great - our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices," Newsom said in a statement. "Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian."
In a tweet after the announcement was confirmed, Bonta said he was "m honored & humbled that @GavinNewsom has chosen me to serve as your next Attorney General."

Bonta was elected to the state Assembly's 18th District in 2012, where he represents the cities of Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro. He became the first Filipino American state legislator in California's then 160-plus-year history.

