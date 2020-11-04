congressional race

LIVE: Phil Arballo, projected to lose to Devin Nunes in District 22, to speak at news conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has won his tenth term as representative for California's 22nd Congressional District, ABC News projected on Wednesday.

With 86% of expected votes counted, Nunes had 53% of the votes, while Democrat Phil Arballo had 47%.

Nunes and Arballo were neck-and-neck as early votes were counted on Tuesday night, but the incumbent eventually pulled a narrow lead.

District 22 includes portions of both Fresno and Tulare counties.

Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a senior, powerful Republican in the House of Representatives.

