FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has won his tenth term as representative for California's 22nd Congressional District, ABC News projected on Wednesday.
Click here for the latest live elections results
With 86% of expected votes counted, Nunes had 53% of the votes, while Democrat Phil Arballo had 47%.
Nunes and Arballo were neck-and-neck as early votes were counted on Tuesday night, but the incumbent eventually pulled a narrow lead.
District 22 includes portions of both Fresno and Tulare counties.
Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a senior, powerful Republican in the House of Representatives.
RELATED: 2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes
Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
LIVE: Phil Arballo, projected to lose to Devin Nunes in District 22, to speak at news conference
CONGRESSIONAL RACE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News