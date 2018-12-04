Local service member given honor of carrying former President Bush's casket

A Valley service member who grew up in Fresno had a helping hand in guiding President George H.W. Bush to his current resting place in Washington D.C.Caleb Harrington, who's part of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, was given the honor of carrying the former president's casket.Harrington is a Central High graduate and his wife Makenzie shared pictures with Action News.She says she is proud of Caleb's hard work at this command and getting the honor of carrying the casket of Mr. Bush.