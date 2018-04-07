MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for our Lives organizers plan weekend town halls with local lawmakers

The student organizers behind the March for our Lives Movement, put together a series of town halls this weekend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The student organizers behind the March for our Lives Movement put together a series of town halls for this weekend all across the country.

One of those town halls was held today in Fresno at the first congressional church to discuss the topic of gun control in an open forum.

At each town hall around the country, organizers used empty chairs to symbolize lawmakers who were invited but chose not to attend.

The students chose this weekend so the meetings would coincide with the return of lawmakers to Washington D.C. after their two-week district work period.
