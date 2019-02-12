POLITICS

Mark Kelly announces run for McCain Senate seat in Arizona

Astronaut Mark Kelly (ret.) waves as he takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP)

PHOENIX --
Retired astronaut Mark Kelly says he's running to finish John McCain's term in the U.S. Senate.

Kelly announced his plans Tuesday in a video message he tweeted. He's married to former Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived being shot in the head during a constituent event in Tucson eight years ago.


Kelly is a top Democratic recruit to challenge Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat late last year. The race is widely expected to be one of the most closely contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

Kelly has never held elected office but became a visible advocate for gun control after his wife was shot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmark kellynasagabby giffordssenatejohn mccainu.s. & worlddemocratsArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
More Politics
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News