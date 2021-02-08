COVID-19 vaccine

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site to be established in Central California, Newsom says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site would soon be established in Central California.

The site would be hosted in partnership with the federal government, which last week set up vaccination centers at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, as part of a plan to create 100 vaccination sites nationwide by the Biden administration's first 100 days in office.

Like the sites in Oakland and Los Angeles, the site would be allocated doses in addition to the current vaccines available to the area, the governor said.

Newsom said further details about the site would be released in the coming days.

"We've made this a top priority in our conversations with the Biden administration," he said. "We've made it a top priority in all of our conversations as it relates to the allocation of doses."

Many local leaders have called on President Joe Biden and Gov. Newsom to allocate more vaccines to the Central Valley.

While the state has touted that they would ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines, Fresno city council members said last week, Fresno County did not have an equitable deployment of vaccines compared to other counties, such as Los Angeles.

The governor said that the first round of vaccines was distributed based on the state's "original framework for healthcare workers and on a per capita basis."

"There were parts of the state that have more abundant distribution because of their health care delivery system being more robust as it relates to total number of personnel. And so it followed suit that more vaccines went to more of those frontline workers," Newsom said on Monday.

