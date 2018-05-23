FRESNO

Mayor Brand calls $1.1b budget 'roadmap to a better Fresno'

EMBED </>More Videos

City officials say if they can stay on the course they're on right now, Fresno will be virtually debt free in 20 years. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mayor Lee Brand is calling the $1.1 billion 2019 budget a roadmap to a better Fresno.

"We are in the best fiscal health this city has been in in a very, very long time, so we've been slowly growing the budget over the last few years. We're in maintenance mode right now," says Fresno City Manager Wilma Quan-Schecter.

It's a 2.1% increase from last year's budget, and the city manager says public safety remains the mayor's top priority, so they're getting ready to replace old equipment and fix aging infrastructure.

The Fresno Police Department is not getting more officers, but one main focus to Fresno's safer future is replacing 120 of their cars, plus, a seven-week drill school for the fire department which will help with staffing and safer compliance. The Fresno Fire Department will also receive funds to relocate and rebuild Fire Station 10 near the Fresno airport.

"My vision for Fresno is to transform our economy by creating citywide prosperity that will improve the quality of life for everyone in the city of Fresno, says Mayor Lee Brand.

City streets and sidewalks could also soon be smoother. Some of the funds will go to adding concrete crews to each district to repair sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. The budget will also fund repaving 85 lane miles.

Requests through the FresGo app have not gone unanswered. The city says they've received such a high number of requests on the app relating to littering and illegal dumping, that funding will also go to a litter control crew to help make the city cleaner.

Mayor Lee Brand will be presenting this budget to the Fresno City Council Thursday, and the city must pass a new budget by June 30th.

City officials say if they can stay on the course they're on right now, Fresno will be virtually debt free in 20 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfresnobudgetfresno police departmentlitteringroad repairFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News