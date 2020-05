Mayor Brand, city leaders to provide major update on Fresno's shelter-in-place order today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is expected to provide a major update to the city's shelter-in-place order on Thursday.In a news release, city officials say the announcement is part of "a continued effort to reopen businesses and combat the spread of COVID-19."Earlier this month, the shelter-in-place order was extended through May 31.Mayor Lee Brand, along with several city council members and mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, will speak at City Hall at 12 p.m.The announcement also comes as Fresno County awaits approval from the state of California to move further into Phase 2.5 of reopening businesses.On Wednesday, the Fresno County health director issued a new order saying all residents would be required to wear masks while in public, which would go into effect on Friday, May 22.The board of supervisors said they would amend the order to say residents "should" wear masks , eliminating the mandate just hours after the order was issued.