JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain buried in Annapolis next to best friend from Naval Academy

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain was buried Sunday next to Adm. Chuck Larson, his best friend from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
Sen. John McCain was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

He picked the historic site overlooking the Severn River over the grandeur of Arlington National Cemetery, where his father and grandfather, both admirals, are buried. Larson, McCain's beloved friend from their Class of 1958, had reserved four plots at the storied cemetery - two for McCain and himself, and two for their wives, now widows.

Larson died in 2014, and McCain wrote in his recent memoir that he wanted to be buried next to his friend: "I want to watch the hawks hunt from the sycamore, and then take my leave bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn, back where it began."



The McCain family attended a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy chapel on Sunday afternoon. Invited along with family and friends were members of McCain's Class of 1958, military leaders and Brigade of Midshipmen, and Senator Lindsey Graham and General David Petraeus both paid tribute.

During the subsequent burial ceremony, four F-18s took part in a missing man formation saluting the late senator. As the aircraft roared over the Naval Academy, boats on the Severn River below passed with their flags at half-mast.

As the hearse carrying McCain passed through a gate and into the academy before the ceremony earlier in the afternoon, there was a loud applause from the several hundred people lining the street outside on the hot and muggy summer day. Many held their hands over their hearts and waved American flags and applauded loudly. Some in the crowd held signs that said, "Senator John McCain Thanks For Serving! Godspeed" and "Rest In Peace Maverick."

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
More john mccain
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News