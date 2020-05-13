Miguel Arias confronted by protesters; he claims they trespassed, but is cited for battery after citizen's arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just after 4 pm on Tuesday, a group of about 15 protesters went to the downtown Fresno condominium of Council President Miguel Arias.The situation quickly escalated from a conversation to a confrontation, that has Arias claiming that the protesters were trespassing, but also left him with a citation for battery after a citizen's arrest.Arias explained to Action News, "I've never had somebody violate -- not only did they go into private property that's gated that requires security to get through, but they showed up to my front door and banged on my front door."Ben Bergquam was part of the group outside Arias' home. He says they came looking for answers."There are business owners who are losing everything and we just wanted to ask him a couple of questions," Bergquam said. "As I was saying that, he comes out of the apartment, grabs me by the arms, and tried to throw me down the stairs."Arias described the encounter from a different perspective."I asked him to leave, I told him this wasn't the place, this was my home, and he refused to do it, so I moved him out of the way and I escorted him down the stairs," Arias said. Folks didn't want to give way to my private property, so I moved them out of the way."Video shot by one of the protesters is now part of a police investigation. In it, you see Arias physically placing his hands on a man in a black shirt at the top of his staircase.Seconds later, the video clip shows Arias shoving another man who was standing on the staircase that led to his home.Arias was cited for three counts of battery by Fresno Police after a citizen's arrest.Investigators are still trying to determine if they tried to break into Arias' home, as he claims.After the confrontation, extra security was added to other council member's homes, as well as the mayor. A short while later, a group of about 25 protesters visited the home of Mayor Lee Brand.Mayor Brand issued a statement, saying:Arias plans to file charges in the coming days and says he looks forward to his day in court to justify his actions.