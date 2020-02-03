politics

Mike Bloomberg makes campaign stop at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will make a campaign stop in Fresno on Monday.

Bloomberg will be joined by supporters and Latino coalition, Ganamos con Mike, for an early voting event. He's expected to arrive at around 10:00 a.m. after an early morning stop in Sacramento.

Later that afternoon, he'll join Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs for an event in Compton.

The visit will mark his fourth California trip since declaring his candidacy in late-November.

Bloomberg's trip on Monday comes on the same day dozens of counties will mail out their ballots to California voters.

According to Forbes, Bloomberg is worth an estimated $61 billion and is leveraging his resources for his campaign.

In the first two weeks of January alone, he spent more than $1 million on television ads in the Sacramento area.

This is a developing story.
