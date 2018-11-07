VOTE 2018

More than 100,000 ballots still need to be counted in Fresno County

The next update from the Fresno County elections office will be Friday at 3 pm.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There are still a few unsettled local races from the midterm election and a large number of uncounted ballots.

Over 100,000 ballots still need to be counted at a secure warehouse.

Workers must process 76,000 mail-in ballots and 24,000 provisional ballots.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth has never seen this kind of voter turnout during a midterm election.

"When you do the math you're probably going to break the 50% mark," said Orth.

The 12th District Senate race between Rob Poythress and Anna Caballero covers six counties. It's still too close to call with so many ballots yet to be counted.

"We have a county race that is tight. We have a lot of school districts and cities, 13 cities that are on the ballot so that's a lot of ballots and that could probably change some things along the way," said Orth.

Orth was moved by Tuesday night's crowd outside of the downtown elections office.

Over 800 people went through the conditional voter registration process. Many of them younger who voted outside in the dark.

"With the light from their cell phones, looking at their ballot going to mark it in or fill out their registration form. It was really kind of an amazing sight," said Orth.

Another amazing sight, the arrival of the Sheriff's helicopter. It was used to transport boxes full of ballots from Coalinga.

That was a time-saver because ballots driven in from Coalinga often arrive at about 2 am.

