Politics

Nevada becomes first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests

CARSON CITY, Nevada -- Nevada has become the first state to ban pre-employment marijuana tests.

AB132 makes it unlawful for any Nevada employer to fail or refuse to hire someone if they test positive for marijuana.

"I didn't want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana," Assemblywoman Dina Neal said. "That was my purpose."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp



Neal co-sponsored AB132. She said the legislation is intended to parallel the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

There are some exceptions.

SEE MORE: What you need to know about the CBD oil shops in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

The CBD oil trend is making its way into Houston!



Those trying to become firefighters or EMT's cannot test positive. Professions that use federal funding would also require marijuana testing because the drug is still illegal at the federal level.

The bill also allows employees who are required to submit a screening test within the first 30 days of being hired the chance to take a second test, at the expense of the employee.

The law goes into effect January 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadamarijuanadrugu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News