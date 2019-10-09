politics

New California law allows voters to register at all polling places on Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California will allow voters to register on Election Day at all polling places in 2020.

Legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom expands conditional voter registration in the state. Voters who register conditionally on Election Day will not have their ballots counted until their registration has been verified.

In the 2018 election, more than 57,000 people cast ballots after registering in such a manner.

California's voter registration period closes 15 days prior to Election Day. The conditional registration period is anytime between 14 days prior to an election and Election Day.

Starting next year, voters can register to vote anywhere ballots are cast. This will also allow voters to changer their party preference at the last minute.

Democratic state Sen. Tom Umberg, the bill's author, says most counties only offer such registration at a single site. He says expanding the option to every polling place will make voting more accessible.

16 states already allow for Election Day registration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
