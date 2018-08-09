New Senate Bill would make water and milk default drinks for children's meals

A new Senate Bill is trying to make water and milk the default options for children's meals.Senate Bill 1192 is wanting to make restaurants that serve kids meals to make water, sparkling water, flavored water, unflavored milk, or non-dairy milk the default drink. This bill would not prohibit a person to request an alternative drink but restaurants who do not follow this law would be subject to fines of $250 for the second violation and $500 for the third.Because this bill would impose additional duties on enforcement agencies the bill would create a state-mandated local program. Government agencies and schools would be given reimbursement with any costs accrued.This bill would be added on to the states existing law, the California Retail Food Code.Lawmakers say too many restaurant kids' meals come with a sugary juice or soda, encouraging unhealthy dietary habits. Proponents of the measure gathered Thursday morning in Sacramento to call on lawmakers to pass it in on to the Governor's desk.The measure would make California the first state in the country to set a default healthy drink option.