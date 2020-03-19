Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Newsom says 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19, asks Trump to send hospital ship

SACRAMENTO (KFSN) -- California health officials predict that about 56% of the state's population - 22.5 million people - will be infected with the novel coronavirus within the next eight weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The letter, dated March 18, echoes a phone conversation with Trump on Tuesday in which Newsom formally requested that the Navy's USNS Mercy, the largest hospital ship in the world, be deployed to California.

"The acquisition of the Mercy here off the coast of the state of California would provide additional 1,000 bed capacity, provides support for pharmacists and other diagnostic equipment," said Newsom.

"This resource will help decompress the health care delivery system to allow the Los Angeles region to ensure that it has the ability to address critical acute care needs, such as heart attacks and strokes or vehicle accidents, in addition to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases," Newsom said.

The governor is working closely with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to protect the state's homeless population from the virus, particularly the most vulnerable with pre-existing conditions.

The state is supplying local governments with $150 million, and with the help of the American Red Cross the city of Los Angeles will open 6,000 beds at 42 recreation centers.

Newsom said Wednesday that the state typically received an average of 2,000 unemployment insurance claims a day, but on Tuesday, received 80,000.

