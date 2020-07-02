After closing some indoor businesses, Gov. Newsom to give update on response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After halting indoor operations for some businesses in several counties across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.The new orders from the state come amid California's rising coronavirus case total.Restaurants were forced to close their indoor dining services starting Thursday. Along with restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos and museums, cardrooms and family entertainment centers were also told shut down their indoor services for the next three weeks in 19 counties.Fresno, Tulare, Merced and Kings counties are among the counties told to scale back their stay-at-home orders.Local restaurant owners have already begun reverting back to take-out orders and said the news was disheartening.Newsom said the California Highway Patrol, Alcoholic Beverage Control and CalOSHA would be the agencies in charge of getting businesses in compliance with the changes.