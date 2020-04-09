Newsom to reveal guidelines required for dine-in services at restaurants to open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to release new information on the guidelines required for dine-in restaurants to open in California.The California Restaurant Association recommends that only family members or people who live together sit at the same table. Buffets, salad bars and shared baskets of bread would not be available for service.On Monday, Newsom said salt and pepper shakers on tables could be replaced with bottles of hand sanitizer, and meals could arrive from food servers who are wearing face masks.He and state health officials are expected to go into detail with further guidelines Tuesday afternoon during the governor's daily briefing.The announcement comes days after several retailers and businesses around the state were able to open with modifications. California moved into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, but the governor hinted Phase 3 could be just on the horizon.The third stage involves opening California's higher risk workplaces, but Newsom warned this could look different for each county."We will work with every county every city in a practical and responsible way, but here's the caveat, this is a health-driven conversation," he said. "Public health dictates we do this in a judicious and thoughtful way."In addition to restaurants, Phase 3 also includes hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and sporting events without live audiences.Newsom, along with the governors of Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Washington, asked Congress for one trillion dollars in aid on Monday.He said a significant portion of the funds, if approved by the federal government, would go toward public safety and health, as well as public education affected by the pandemic.You can watch the governor's press conference on abc30.com at 12 p.m.