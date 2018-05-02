CALIFORNIA

California Water Commission ends second day of hearings without decision on Valley water project funding

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Water Commission is in its second day of hearings and we could soon find out if a Valley water project will get fully funded. (KFSN)

By
The California Water Commission did not make a decision on fully funding the Temperance Flat Project after the second day of hearings on Wednesday.

Last month the commission tentatively awarded the project a fraction of the money needed to build the dam.

Commission staff recommended $177 million for the water storage project. However, backers of Temperance Flat are seeking $1 billion of state water bond funds. The two sides disagree on how much public benefit the project would provide.

The proposal calls for building a dam upstream from the existing Friant Dam above Millerton Lake. It would stand more than 600 feet high and have the capability to store more than one million acre-feet of water.

If commissioners don't vote to increase the project's "public benefit ratio" (the official measurement of how much the project would benefit the state), the $2.7 billion project is likely to be dead in the water.

Hearings are set to resume tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswatercalifornia watercentral valley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News