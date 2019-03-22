Politics

No more indictments expected in Mueller probe, ABC News reports

Stephanie Ramos has more on the investigations.

By Stephanie Ramos
WASHINGTON -- The White House, Congress, and the American public are all still waiting for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to complete his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller's team has not filed any new cases in two months, and sources tell ABC News no more indictments are expected as a result of the probe.

When it's all said and done, it's expected the report won't condemn anyone not actually charged with committing crimes.

But will Mueller's report be released to the public?

"Let it come out, let people see it, that's up to the Attorney General," President Trump said.

In a New York Times Op-Ed, former FBI Director James Comey criticized the President again but also said he wouldn't want him to be impeached.

Comey wrote, "I don't mean that Congress shouldn't move ahead with the process of impeachment if Congress thinks the provable facts are there. I just hope it doesn't. Because if Mr. Trump were removed from office by Congress, a significant portion of this country would see this as a coup."

So as we wait for Mueller to drop his final report, The White House still has to deal with other investigations being conducted by Congress, the Southern District of New York, and the New York State Attorney General.

