Kennedy family tree: A look at notable members of the dynasty in wake of Saoirse Kennedy Hill's death

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. -- Kennedy is one of the most well-known family names in modern American history, and the extensive family tree includes politicians and others known for a high level of success.
Unfortunately, the family has been marred by tragedy over the years, including the death this week of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill.
Here's an overview of the extensive Kennedy family, generation by generation.
Rose and Joseph P. Kennedy: Rose Fitzgerald, the daughter of Boston's mayor, and Joseph Patrick Kennedy, also of Boston, were married in 1914 and would go on to have nine children. Joseph, a businessman and diplomat who served as Ambassador to Britain, became a multimillionaire by middle age. Rose, known for her charity work in addition to her family life, outlived her husband by 26 years, dying in 1995 at the age of 104.
Their children, including JFK and RFK:
Between 1915 and 1932, Joseph and Rose had four sons and five daughters. This is the generation many evoke when they reference the Kennedy dynasty, as it includes former President John F. Kennedy, presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, and former Senator Ted Kennedy. This generation was particularly marred by tragedy and untimely deaths.
Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.: The eldest child was killed in action after volunteering for the navy during World War II. He was 29.
John F. Kennedy: Long before he was president, John, who his family called Jack, also served in the Navy. After the war and his brother's untimely death, Jack decided to go into politics. During his political ascent he married Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Bouvier, then a journalist. The pair would go on to become iconic public figures in addition to president and first lady. They had three children. The youngest, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, died days after he was born in August 1963. This was just months before JFK was assassinated.
Rosemary Kennedy: Rosemary, the oldest daughter and third child in the family, lived with developmental disabilities that worsened in her early adulthood. After a lobotomy left her incapacitated in her early 20s, she lived out the rest of her long life at St. Coletta's School for Exceptional Children in Wisconsin. Rosemary's biography for the JFK Library does not specify her exact condition, but it does say that her life partially inspired her family's charity work, especially her sister Eunice.
Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy: In her short life, Kick traveled back and forth between American and Europe, became a journalist, volunteered with the Red Cross during wartime and married an English lord. Her husband, William "Billy" Cavendish, the Marquess of Hartington, was killed in combat just months after their wedding. Kick herself died about four years later in a plane crash at age 28.
Eunice Kennedy Shriver: Eunice was a social worker who was particularly focused on helping children and adults with developmental disabilities. She helped plan the first Special Olympics Summer Games in Chicago in 1968. She was a leader in the organization throughout her life and received several awards for her work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She married Robert Sargent Shriver Jr., a diplomat and activist known for his work with the Peace Corps, and they had five children: Robert III, Maria, Timothy, Mark, and Anthony.
Patricia Kennedy Lawford: Lawford worked in show business before becoming an arts advocate. She was also active in promoting her brothers' political careers. She married English actor Peter Lawford and had four children, Christopher, Sydney, Victoria, and Robin, before they divorced. She died in 2006 at age 82.
Robert "Bobby" F. Kennedy: Like his brother John, Robert pursued a political career after wartime service in the Navy. He married Ethel Skakel and the two had 11 children. When John was elected president, Robert served as his attorney general and one of his closest confidants. He resigned after his brother was assassinated, but he continued his political pursuits, serving as New York Senator. In 1968, he decided to run for president. During the primary campaign, he was shot and killed. He was 42.
Jean Kennedy Smith: Jean, the only sibling still alive today, was born in 1928. Throughout her long life, she has been involved in both charitable work and politics, including serving as the Ambassador to Ireland. She married Stephen E. Smith, who would later be a political advisor to JFK, and they had four children: Stephen Jr., William, Amanda and Kym. Stephen died in 1990.
Edward "Ted" Moore Kennedy: Over his long political career, Ted Kennedy was elected to serve as a U.S. Senator for Massachusetts nine times. After enduring the death of his three older brothers, the youngest Kennedy sibling continued his political career until his death from cancer in 2009. At one point it was thought that Ted might run for president. In 1969, he was behind the wheel when his car drove off a bridge, resulting in the death of his passenger. Questions about the mysterious tragedy would plague the rest of his political career. Ted had three children, Kara, Teddy Jr. and Patrick, with his first wife Virginia Joan Bennett, and his second wife, Victoria Reggie, already had two children. He also served as a surrogate father figure for much of his siblings' children, ABC News reports.
The next generation, including Caroline Kennedy
Among the notable members of the next generation are:
John F. Kennedy's children: John F. Kennedy Jr. was in the public spotlight throughout most of his short life. At age 38, he, along with his wife and sister-in-law, died in a plane crash that shocked the country in 1999. His sister, Caroline Kennedy, is the only surviving child of Jackie and John F. Kennedy. She served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2013-2017.
Eunice Kennedy Shriver's children: One of Eunice's four children was journalist and author Maria Shriver. She served as the first lady of California when Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor. The two have four children but have since split up.
Robert F. Kennedy's children: Bobby Kennedy's fourth oldest child, David Kennedy, died in a drug overdose in 1984. Another son, Michael, died in a skiing accident in 1997. His children also include filmmaker Rory Kennedy and activist Kerry Kennedy, who was once married to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
More Kennedy family members
With each new generation, the Kennedy dynasty continued to expand. Here are a few noteworthy members.
John F. Kennedy grandchildren: Caroline Kennedy's three children, Rose, Tatiana and Jack Schlossberg, are JFK's only grandchildren.
Eunice Kennedy Shriver's grandchildren: Maria Shriver's children include writer Katherine Schwarzenegger (who married actor Chris Pratt this year) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Robert F. Kennedy's grandchildren: Among Robert F. Kennedy's grandchildren was 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who died in August 2019. Her mother is Courtney Kennedy Hill, the fifth of RFK's children. Also among RFK's grandchildren are Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy's children.
