Devin Nunes grabs lead over Phil Arballo in District 22 primary results

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 100% of precincts reporting, Phil Arballo won the Democratic nomination and will face incumbent Devin Nunes in November's general election for the District 22 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.Nunes leads the pack with 59.9% of the vote and Arballo is holding second with 23.7% of votes. The two led Bobby Bliatout, Dary Rezvani and Eric Garcia.Nunes has been serving in the seat since 2003. The top two vote winners in the primary will advance to a general election faceoff in November.Phil Arballo released the following statement, claiming victory as the Democratic nominee who will square off with Nunes in November: