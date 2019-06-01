Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for higher minimum wage

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York returned to her roots to push for a higher federal minimum wage.
She went from bartending in the Bronx to a stunning victory that made her the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.
Friday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez mixed drinks at a bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.
It was part of her effort to push for a law to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
She also supports a bill in New York that would mandate tipped workers must be paid at least a minimum wage.
She mixed margaritas for a crowd of invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.
