Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for higher minimum wage

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York returned to her roots to push for a higher federal minimum wage.She went from bartending in the Bronx to a stunning victory that made her the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.Friday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez mixed drinks at a bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.It was part of her effort to push for a law to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.She also supports a bill in New York that would mandate tipped workers must be paid at least a minimum wage.She mixed margaritas for a crowd of invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.----------