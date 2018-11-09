VOTE 2018

Officials still counting votes in Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

There are still 77,000 ballots to count.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The votes are still being counted from Tuesday's election. Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth says after the election there were 100 thousand to count. The number is going down.

"We counted about another 23,000 ballots, so now our outstanding ballots are down to about 77,000. "

Other counties are also still counting, as of Friday afternoon there were about 50,000 unprocessed ballots in Madera, Kings, Tulare and Merced Counties combined. On top of that, there are thousands of provisional ballots, those are the mail in ballots dropped off at the polls and in Fresno County, there were about 8 hundred who walked in, registered and voted on election day.

"It will still be several more days because by the time we get the vote by mails done we have to do the individual research on the conditionals and we have 24,000 of those."

The vote count could change in at least one race. The contest for State Senate in the 12th district between Anna Caballero and Rob Poythress remains close with Caballero leading by less than one percent. The district covers 6 counties and the counting will continue.

The positive news is that the voter turnout is expected to be around 50 percent, a big jump over most midterm elections. The next vote count is a week away. A final canvass of votes is due no later than December 6th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionfresno countyvote 2018Fresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
More vote 2018
POLITICS
ABC30 tracks the November midterm election results
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
More Politics
Top Stories
At least 9 dead as Camp Fire grows to 90,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
PG&E says it had problem near starting point of Camp Fire
Local fire crews help out at Northern California wildfire while smoke impacts Central Valley
Tulare Co. deputies looking for "vicious" dog stolen from Visalia Animal Care Center
Edison High School teacher takes stand, recounts moment group of teens shot him
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Health Watch: Halting life-threatening allergies
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Show More
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
More News