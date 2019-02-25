POLITICS

Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit' during acceptance speech

Director Spike Lee won his first competitive Academy Award as "BlacKkKlansman" was named the winner of the best adapted screenplay at the 2019 Oscars.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.


Lee won for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama "BlacKkKlansman," sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

"Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate," Lee said.
