Special counsel in Russia probe accuses ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort of attempting to tamper with witnesses in taxes, lobbying case

In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Paul Manafort talks to reporters at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON --
Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of trying to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases.

Mueller's team says in a new court filing that Manafort and one of his associates "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred while Manafort while under house arrest.

The two witnesses are not named in court filings. But prosecutors say they worked with Manafort in organizing a group of former European officials who lobbied within the U.S. without registering.

Mueller's team is asking a federal judge to hold a hearing to decide whether to revoke Manafort's release. Manafort faces several felony charges in two federal cases. He has pleaded not guilty.
