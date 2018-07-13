BIZARRE

'My car was eaten by animals': Paul Ryan says woodchucks destroyed his SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new truck after a family of woodchucks munched the wiring out of his Suburban over the winter. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Danny Clemens
JANESVILLE, Wisc. --
House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new ride after his SUV was apparently destroyed by rodents.

During a recent address to The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Ryan revealed that woodchucks had munched the electrical wiring out of his Chevrolet Suburban over the winter.

Ryan hasn't driven in the three years he's served as Speaker of the House, he said, because his government security detail provides transportation. During his time in office, the car was left in Wisconsin with his mother, who made a point to turn it on regularly to make sure that the engine still ran.

When his mother returned recently from spending the winter in Florida, she found that the SUV wouldn't start. Ryan had the Suburban towed to a mechanic, who deduced that a family of woodchucks had taken up residence in the underbody the vehicle.

"They ate all of the wiring out of it...my car was eaten by animals. It's just dead," Ryan said.



The house speaker, who announced earlier this year that he would leave Congress at the end of his current term, said he planned to buy an F-150 to replace the Suburban.

Ryan, 48, also dispelled rumors that he is leaving office to run for president in 2020.

"You never say never to such things but I really do not have it in my mind, and for sure not while my kids are at home for the next five years," Ryan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspaul ryancarchevroletbizarrewild animalsu.s. & worldWisconsin
BIZARRE
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Abandoned 'ghost ship' grounds off coast of Myanmar
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More bizarre
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News