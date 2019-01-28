Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address

WASHINGTON --Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially invited President Donald Trump to give a State of the Union address next month in the House Chamber.
Pelosi invited Trump to deliver the address before a joint session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber after a weeks-long government shutdown ended last week.
