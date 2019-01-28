Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to give #SOTU address on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/5C4m0b4gAc — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 28, 2019

President Trump announced Friday that he plans to sign a bill opening the government for three weeks.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially invited President Donald Trump to give a State of the Union address next month in the House Chamber.Pelosi invited Trump to deliver the address before a joint session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber after a weeks-long government shutdown ended last week.