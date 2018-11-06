POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'

EMBED </>More Videos

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people in a speech Tuesday night.

Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, and are expecting to grab between 32 and 36 seats, according to a projection by ABC News.


President Donald Trump called to congratulate Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her and to note her tone of bipartisanship.

"We will strive for American bi-partisanship seeking common ground, as we are responsible to do," Pelosi said in a speech in front of supporters Tuesday night. "But when we cant find that common ground standing our ground."


Pelosi immediately becomes the front-runner for Speaker of the House, as the leading campaign fundraiser and the institutional legislative authority for Democrats.

Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections after Dec. 5.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicselection 20182018-electionvote 2018u.s. & worldnancy pelosidemocratscongresshouse of representatives
POLITICS
21st District: Rep. David Valadao and Dem. TJ Cox
Andrew Gillum concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida gov race
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
ABC News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
LIVE COVERAGE: ABC30 tracks the November midterm elections
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: ABC30 tracks the November midterm elections
Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County
Voters reject measure that would have allowed more rent control
Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative
ABC News projects Rep. Devin Nunes will retain his seat, defeating Andrew Janz
ABC News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Show More
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be youngest woman elected to House
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
2018 California's 26th congressional district election results
21st District: Rep. David Valadao and Dem. TJ Cox
District 14: Rep. Andy Vidak and Melissa Hurtado
More News