Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.

Pence says there will a pause in military operations for 120 hours'' to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.''
