Pete Buttigieg to suspend campaign for Democratic presidential nomination, aide tells ABC News

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, an aide told ABC News.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg's decision also told The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg rose to the field's top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

"Mayor Pete" burst onto the scene with a blitz of national media a year ago and impressive fundraising. He leaned hard into a next-generation message of urgency on pressing issues while preaching a message of hope and inclusion

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
