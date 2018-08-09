LEBRON JAMES

Petition calls for Lebron James to be named Education Secretary

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. (AP)

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy Devos.


The petition comes in response to a tweet by Mr. Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.

RELATED: Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'

The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the Lebron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.
