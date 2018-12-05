GEORGE H.W. BUSH

PHOTOS: Nation says goodbye to George HW Bush at state funeral

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the State Funeral former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)</span></div>
Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush state funeral

Among those in attendance is President Donald J. Trump, as well as the living former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Several world leaders are attending, including Prince Charles of Britain.

The funeral will also be attended by the expansive Bush family. His eldest son George W. Bush will speak.

After the state funeral, the casket will be transported to Houston for another funeral on Thursday before he is laid to rest.

See photos from the service in the gallery above.

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
