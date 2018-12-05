Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored in a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush state funeral
Among those in attendance is President Donald J. Trump, as well as the living former presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Several world leaders are attending, including Prince Charles of Britain.
The funeral will also be attended by the expansive Bush family. His eldest son George W. Bush will speak.
After the state funeral, the casket will be transported to Houston for another funeral on Thursday before he is laid to rest.
See photos from the service in the gallery above.
FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
PHOTOS: Nation says goodbye to George HW Bush at state funeral
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories
More News