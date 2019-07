2 Louisiana officers fired over post suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

GRETNA, Louisiana -- Two police officers in Gretna, Louisiana, were fired over their social media posts about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gretna's police chief said officers Charles Rispoli and Angelo Varisco violated its department's policy against promoting violence.Last week, Rispoli wrote a Facebook post suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should be shot and called her a "vile idiot." Varisco then liked the post."This vile idiot needs a round," Rispoli allegedly wrote on Facebook Thursday. "And I don't mean the kind she used to serve."Rispoli's post was in response to an article that featured a fake quote from Ocasio-Cortez that U.S. pays soldiers too much.The congresswoman, though, never made that statement."We felt that this post violated our policy and was in a nature that certainly was not supported by our agency and promoted violence. Therefore after our investigation, Ron terminated this officer and also terminated a second officer, Officer Angelo Varisco, who is also involved in liking and sharing the post," Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.It's unclear whether Rispoli knew he was responding to a satirical article.Gretna police had just undergone training that was supposed to make them think before they post on social media.The department is now considering extra training for its officers.