POLITICAL INSIDER: Suing the Sanctuary State

The on-going feud between the Trump Administration and California's Democratic Leadership is now a showdown heading for court, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court. The Department of Justice is suing the state in an attempt to block California's so-called Sanctuary State Law which extends protections to people living in the U.S. illegally. The DOJ claims the group of laws is unconstitutional and keeps federal agents from doing their jobs Supporters of the Sanctuary policy believe it increases public safety by promoting trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement.Governor Jerry Brown claims the lawsuit by the DOJ is an effort to further divide and polarize America. He wants an apology from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions who blasted California's Sanctuary policy and state leaders in a speech this week in Sacramento.A new, exclusive and statewide Action News Poll conducted by SurveyUSA tackles this issue and the dispute in a series of five questions.36% - Right Thing47% - Wrong Thing17% - Not Sure43% - Right Thing31% - Wrong Thing26% - Not Sure32% - Right Thing54% - Wrong Thing14% - Not Sure39% - Agree44% - Disagree17% - Not Sure32% - Agree54% - Disagree13% - No Sure56% - Agree32% - Disagree12% - Not Sure50% - Agree38% - Disagree11% - Not Sure57% - Agree29% - Disagree14% - Not Sure52% - Agree33% - Disagree15% - Not Sure61% - Agree16% - Disagree23% - Not Sure67% - Agree16% - Disagree17% - Not SureThe DOJ's challenge to California's Sanctuary Policy may finally clarify to the Feds, the State, politicians, voters, and immigrants exactly what the immigration laws of this entire land are and who makes them. And just maybe, it will jump-start the immigration reform sorely needed in California and all of the U.S.