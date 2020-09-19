Politics

'I'm shaking': Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This July 31, 2014, file photo shows Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her Supreme Court chambers in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Friday the nation lost a towering leader in women's rights, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After news broke she died of cancer complications, the internet was quick to react, posting their heartbreak, and thanking Ginsburg for her accomplishments.

Some even went as far as to say they are "scared" in the wake of her passing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook asked that we "honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together."


Sarah Silverman says she is gutted but grateful, and very sad.


Global superstar and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry tweeted:


Some spoke of how we can honor the late Justice by voting in the November election.

Sister singers Aly and AJ said, "And time for every single person to honor her by going to the polls and voting this election."


People around the country are mourning the loss, expressing "absolute devastation," while hailing Ginsberg as a "legend and inspiration," and a "beacon for justice."











Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscelebrity deathssocial mediaruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldtwitterfamous deathu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Creek Fire: 248,256 acres burned with 20% containment
2-year-old boy killed in house fire in Tulare County
Creek Fire: Crews brace for weather changes
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
SQF Complex Fire: 128,902 acres burned, 12% contained
Creek Fire: More Valley kids experiencing respiratory issues
Show More
SQF Complex Fires destroy some buildings on Balch Park Road
Firefighters free woman trapped in car in west central Fresno
What to know before going to the drive-thru Tulare County Fair
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Creek Fire: Clovis Hills Community Church giving out donations
More TOP STORIES News