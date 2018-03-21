Poll: Newsom surges ahead of Villaraigosa in governor's race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Democrat Gavin Newsom has leaped ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa in the race to be California's next governor.
That's according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.
Republican John Cox has also increased his position amongst likely voters in the state.
Here's how the percentages break down:
- 28% - Gavin Newsom (D)
- 14% - John Cox (R)
- 12% - Antonio Villaraigosa (D)
- 10% - Travis Allen (R)
- 6% - John Chiang (D)
- 5% - Delaine Eastin (D)
- 24% - Undecided
Amanda Rentería, who recently entered the race, was not included in the poll.
In the Institute's January poll, Newsom and Villaraigosa were in a virtual tie, with 23% and 21% respectively.
In the race for the Senate, the incumbent, Dianne Feinstein continues to maintain a commanding 42% to 16% lead over Kevin de León.