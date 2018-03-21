Poll: Newsom surges ahead of Villaraigosa in governor's race

28% - Gavin Newsom (D)

Democrat Gavin Newsom has leaped ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa in the race to be California's next governor.That's according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.Republican John Cox has also increased his position amongst likely voters in the state.Here's how the percentages break down:Amanda Rentería, who recently entered the race, was not included in the poll.In the Institute's January poll, Newsom and Villaraigosa were in a virtual tie, with 23% and 21% respectively.In the race for the Senate, the incumbent, Dianne Feinstein continues to maintain a commanding 42% to 16% lead over Kevin de León.