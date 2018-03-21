ELECTION 2018

Poll: Newsom surges ahead of Villaraigosa in governor's race

Candidate Antonio Villaraigosa reacts to the news that fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom has surged ahead of him in the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Democrat Gavin Newsom has leaped ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa in the race to be California's next governor.

That's according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Republican John Cox has also increased his position amongst likely voters in the state.

Here's how the percentages break down:
  • 28% - Gavin Newsom (D)
  • 14% - John Cox (R)
  • 12% - Antonio Villaraigosa (D)
  • 10% - Travis Allen (R)
  • 6% - John Chiang (D)
  • 5% - Delaine Eastin (D)
  • 24% - Undecided


Amanda Rentería, who recently entered the race, was not included in the poll.

In the Institute's January poll, Newsom and Villaraigosa were in a virtual tie, with 23% and 21% respectively.

In the race for the Senate, the incumbent, Dianne Feinstein continues to maintain a commanding 42% to 16% lead over Kevin de León.
