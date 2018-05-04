POLITICS

Porterville rejects resolution to back Federal lawsuit against California

EMBED </>More Videos

The Porterville City Council rejected a resolution that would have sided with a Federal lawsuit against California. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sparks flew in the South Valley as the Porterville City Council voted on whether to support the Federal Lawsuit against the California Values Act. The council voted 4-1 in opposition to the proposed resolution.

Ola Raza Executive Director Roberto de la Rosa says he considers the resolution "extremely bad policy for Porterville to take a public position on it. Especially a position that's totally against the people of Porterville, totally against immigrants and totally against people of color."

The Attorney General's legal action cites three California laws: AB450, AB103 and SB54, or the California Values Act.

It states that local law enforcement agencies won't ask about immigration status during routine interactions. It also bans unconstitutional detainer requests and prohibits local authorities from aiding or doing the work of immigration agents.

Resolution author Councilman Cameron Hamilton says, "SB54 was basically a stick in the eye to the federal government because of California being upset with the president of the United States being elected and therefore, it's all politics."

De La Rosa says, "The city council should've just left it alone and let the court take care of what they're supposed to be doing."

After a 4-1 vote against the resolution, Porterville will not be joining the growing list of cities and counties showing solidarity with the Trump administration's legal actions.

Councilman Cameron said, "Supposedly, the representatives of California are representing us and to have this many cities getting behind the A.G. suing them, obviously we didn't feel we're being represented well in California."

Organizations like Ola Raza, ACLU, and the ICE out of Tulare County Coalition voiced their opposition of the proposed resolution, saying Porterville needs to uphold its values of compassion and protection for its residents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssanctuary citieslawsuitattorney generalpoliticsPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
California governor signs tough net neutrality bill
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Gov. Brown vetoes bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford Senate Judiciary hearing
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
More politics
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News