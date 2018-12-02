GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George HW Bush reflects on aging in new video series

EMBED </>More Videos

After joining the Navy at 18 years old, President Bush kept a diary for 57 years. Now a video series takes a look at excerpts from his diary and letters based on his book.

A new video series being released from President Bush's foundation will dig into the 41st president's life.

From when he joined the Navy at the age of 18, the former president kept a running diary for 57 years.

Now excerpts from that diary and letters used in his 1998 book "All the Best" will be released in a new video series by the Bush Foundation.

The first video details Bush's desire to stop the aging process from September 1998.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George H.W. Bush made fashion statement with his socks
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Barbara Bush reads George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno State wins the Mountain West Championship, 19-16
Tooth treatment for free? Just volunteer to help a charity!
96th annual Christmas Tree Lane opens for Valley natives, newcomers to enjoy
Fire tears through SUV nearly reaching home in Visalia
Diabetes can be diagnosed by an eye exam? And other things patients learned at 'Diabetes Clinic Day'
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairs
Health Watch: Ketamine Stills Parkinson's
Man shot following brawl outside Tachi Palace
Show More
Obrador takes office as Mexico's new president
Former President George H.W. Bush has died
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
More News