WASHINGTON (KFSN) --President Donald Trump made a televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in the shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."
Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.
Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was "immoral" for "politicians to do nothing."
In rebuttal televised immediately after the President's Oval Office address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of 'manufacturing a crisis' at the border and called on him to 're-open the government.'
Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But critics say the security risks are overblown and his administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.
Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to circumvent Congress and move forward with the wall. But he made no mention of such a declaration Tuesday night.
Democrats have vowed to block funding for a wall, which they say would be immoral and ineffective, and have called on Trump to reopen shuttered portions of the government while border negotiations continue.
Trump's refusal to sign a budget without billions for the border has forced a partial government shutdown, and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers, including air traffic controllers, national park employees and IRS workers, furloughed.
The shutdown, now in its 18th day, is the second-longest in history. Many federal workers have been thrown into financial difficulties after facing missed paychecks, and leaders across the political spectrum have been growing anxious about its impact.
