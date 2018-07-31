PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump addresses nation on the illegal immigration 'crisis' from the Oval Office

In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses during remarks at a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla.

WASHINGTON (KFSN) --
President Donald Trump made a televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in the shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.

Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was "immoral" for "politicians to do nothing."

In rebuttal televised immediately after the President's Oval Office address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of 'manufacturing a crisis' at the border and called on him to 're-open the government.'

Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But critics say the security risks are overblown and his administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

RELATED: Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for a year or longer

Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to circumvent Congress and move forward with the wall. But he made no mention of such a declaration Tuesday night.

RELATED: TIMELINE: 2018 migrant caravans and the border controversy

Democrats have vowed to block funding for a wall, which they say would be immoral and ineffective, and have called on Trump to reopen shuttered portions of the government while border negotiations continue.

Trump's refusal to sign a budget without billions for the border has forced a partial government shutdown, and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers, including air traffic controllers, national park employees and IRS workers, furloughed.

The shutdown, now in its 18th day, is the second-longest in history. Many federal workers have been thrown into financial difficulties after facing missed paychecks, and leaders across the political spectrum have been growing anxious about its impact.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpborder wallgovernment shutdownimmigrationborder crisisCrisis at the Border
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
IRS workers to rally over shutdown on Thursday
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
New bill would make e-receipts the default by 2022
Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
Millions of California residents may be unable to fly in 14 days without extra ID
Former Fresno City student body president sentenced to one year in jail
Tulare DA: Golden State Killer not suspect in Exeter teen's 1975 murder
Man arrested for impersonating police with false traffic stops
Former Sunnyside softball coach postpones punishment for sex crimes
New bill would make e-receipts the default by 2022
New app wants to help you skip the line at bars
Show More
Fresno County extends ban on growing, selling outdoor marijuana
Blue Angels to perform at Lemoore Air Show 2019
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Man killed in Yosemite fall on Christmas Day identified
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
More News