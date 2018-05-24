President Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump says North Korea's leader should not "hesitate to call me or write" if he changes his mind about their now-canceled summit.Trump announced Thursday that he had canceled a summit planned with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.Trump released a letter to Kim saying his decision was based on "the tremendous anger and open hostility" in Kim's most recent statement. Trump did not explain what triggered his decision.But in a statement, the North Korean government had referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a "political dummy" and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.But Trump tells Kim "please do not hesitate to call me or write" should he change his mind about a one-on-one meeting.Dear Mr. Chairman: