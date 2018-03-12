President Trump coming to California this week

President Trump's visit to California this week will be a quick overnight stop.He plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, where little has changed in the past year despite heated discussion.The president will inspect 30-foot-high prototypes for a future border wall. They were built in San Diego last fall.President Trump had pledged to expand the border patrol by 5,000 agents, but staffing has fallen during his first year in office because the government has been unable to keep pace with attrition and retirements.The president will also attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles later tomorrow night.