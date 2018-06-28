U.S. & WORLD

President Trump, Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16

In this Nov. 11, 2017 photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center, talk during the group photo session at the APEC Summit in Vietnam. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON --
The Kremlin and the White House say the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in Helsinki on July 16.

The synchronized announcement comes a day after Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the summit.

Trump said Wednesday that "getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing." He said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."

The Russian leader had two brief meetings with Trump on the sidelines of international summits last year, but plans for a full-fledged summit have been thrown back amid the U.S. investigations into alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.
