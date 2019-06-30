Politics

President Trump says series of immigration raids coming, likely after 4th of July

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump says his administration will still launch a series of immigration raids, and that they will likely happen after the July 4th holiday.

The planned raids were supposed to happen last weekend but were delayed.

President Trump spoke at the G-20 summit in Osaka saying ICE agents will be "legally removing large numbers of people."

He also praised a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill passed by the Democrat-led House this week calling it "humanitarian money."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiceraidimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News