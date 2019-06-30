President Trump says series of immigration raids coming, likely after 4th of July

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump says his administration will still launch a series of immigration raids, and that they will likely happen after the July 4th holiday.The planned raids were supposed to happen last weekend but were delayed.President Trump spoke at the G-20 summit in Osaka saying ICE agents will be "legally removing large numbers of people."He also praised a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill passed by the Democrat-led House this week calling it "humanitarian money."