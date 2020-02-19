President Donald Trump visits Bakersfield, speaks with farmers about California water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --President Donald Trump was in Bakersfield on Wednesday.He was speaking with Central Valley farmers about efforts to improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other western states.His visit came just one day after a group of about 600 people, mostly farmers and other professionals, came to the International Agri-Center to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes and the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.They offered some possible solutions to provide farmers the flexibility to grow more acres of farmland and expand the water transfer window to July through November."I expect the president to come into the Valley and tout what these biological opinions are going to do for not just farms but the cities as well," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. "We are talking on average over a quarter of a million feet that will hopefully come to the valley, which was historically lost."The suggestions would allow restrictions to be lifted on water supplies and increase pumping during storms when fish are not endangered.In addition to visiting the Valley, President Trump also took part in a fundraiser around 10:30 a.m. at a golf course in Rancho Mirage in Riverside County. It was being hosted by billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.The trip the president's fourth visit to the Los Angeles area as Commander in Chief and first visit to the valley since 2016 when he stopped in Fresno as a presidential candidate for a campaign rally.