PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California

Gov.-elect Gavin Newson, FEMA Director Brock Long, President Donald Trump, Paradise mayor Jody Jones and Gov. Jerry Brown tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park on Nov. 17. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Regional Pool/Sacramento Bee via AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Trump is threatening to cut off FEMA funding to the State of California.


This isn't the first time the president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires.

Back in November, he blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement, sparking backlash from firefighters and state leaders.
