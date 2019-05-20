Politics

President Trump weighs in as abortion battle heats up in Missouri, Alabama

By Mona Kosar Abdi
WASHINGTON, DC -- Demonstrators in Alabama and Missouri were out protesting recent anti-abortion measures passed in both states.

They are the latest in a series of restrictive abortion laws passed this year alone.

Hundreds marched this weekend to the Alabama State Capitol and thousands more joined in protesting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Once in effect those measures criminalize the procedure for doctors and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

Alabama and Missouri are part of a wave of conservative states aiming to legally challenge Roe v. Wade.

Four other states have also passed "heartbeat bills."

But some prominent pro-life republicans are distancing themselves from the new state laws.

"You're seeing laws on both sides of this argument that are in the extreme," Sen. Mitt Romney said. "I don't support the Alabama law."

President Trump also tweeted that he is "strongly pro-life" but with three exceptions for "rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother."

As soon as this week we could learn if the Supreme Court will hear challenges to earlier abortion restriction laws in Indiana and Louisiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpabortionmitt romney
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News