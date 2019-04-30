Proposed bill could affect jobs in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A proposed bill could mean major changes in Fresno County.SB 531 was introduced by Senator Steve Glazer. This bill could change who gets to reap the sales tax windfall from new e-commerce centers.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand does not support this bill."This is not a blue or red deal. This is an economic issue, this is the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer," he explained.Brand is making sure lawmakers in Sacramento know SB 531 would have a negative impact on the Valley."We got to be competitive. We want to win these wars," he said.SB 531 ultimately will shift the sales tax from the city of distribution to the city of destination.Fresno has distribution centers that help bring in millions of dollars and supply hundreds of jobs.These would be grandfathered-in, so the city will not lose any money, but it will make it harder to bring e-commerce businesses and jobs to the area."This Bill would basically prohibit cities in California from offering sales tax incentives to leverage the deal with the e-commerce center," he said. "This is one of our biggest tools and they are taking it away from us."In a statement, Sen. Glazer said: